When Jinnah refused knighthood by the British Empire

Various celebrities and public personalities have shot to fame for refusing state or other important awards, garnering praise by some and contempt from others. Reasons vary; from boycotts against political or social injustice, to proclaimations that "honours are silly"

Did you know father of the nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah is also one such figure who refused a prestigious award?

Quaid-e-Azam was offered knighthood by the British Empire but he refused, saying he is “averse to any title or honours”.

“I have lived as plain Mr Jinnah and I hope to die as plain Mr Jinnah,” he said. “I am very much averse to any title or honours and I will be more happy if there was no prefix to my name.”

Other famous personalities who refused honours and awards include Winston Churchill, David Bowie, Stephen Hawking, Alfred Hitchcock and Marlon Brando.