Boy shifted to CMH after requesting COAS’ help with heart transplant

LAHORE: A 14-year-old boy was shifted today to the Combined Military Hospital after his he posted online a short video requesting army chief with help for his heart transplant.



Ahsan Hussain was shifted from the Children’s Hospital Lahore, where he was under treatment, to CMH in an ambulance.

In a video message shot from Children Hospital Lahore where he was being treated, Hussain had requested Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Amir Riaz help him with the heart transplant as it requires hefty sum, which is unaffordable for his family.

He also said the doctors have suggested he undergoes a heart transplant as only 20% of the organ was functioning.

“I urge all of you to support me and especially COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa uncle and Lahore Corps Commander General Amir uncle to help me,” the boy can be seen saying in the video message.

After the video message came to the fore, it was reported that the Lahore Corps commander visited him at the hospital, where he also prayed for the 14-year-old’s health.

Hussain is a resident of Kamalia in Toba Tek Singh and is the only child of his parents.