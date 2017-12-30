Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 30 2017
By
Zeeshan Shah

Five suspected Daesh terrorists killed in Karachi police encounter

Saturday Dec 30, 2017

KARACHI: Five suspected Daesh terrorists were killed in a police encounter in Karachi’s Ayub Goth on Saturday.

A police party — led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar — was raiding a house near the Super Highway when terrorists present in the building opened fire, the police said. 

The police party returned fire in defence, killing five of the terrorists.

According to Rao Anwar, the terrorists were former members of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and had later joined Daesh.

"One of the terrorists has been identified as Qari Habib alias Abdul Salam Burmi," SSP Malir stated. 

The area was cordoned off and a search operation launched as more terrorists are suspected to be present in the vicinity. 

