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Karachi sizzles as ‘feels like' temperature hits 45°C

PMD says heatwave expected to persist in Karachi until May 3, urges safety measures to shield elderly, children

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Published April 30, 2026

A runner cools down with water in Skopje, North Macedonia July 12, 2023. — Reuters
A runner cools down with water in Skopje, North Macedonia July 12, 2023. — Reuters 

KARACHI: The port city continued to experience hot and humid weather on Thursday, recording a maximum temperature of 36.1°C, while the “feels like” temperature rose to 45°C.

According to a statement issued by the Met Office, hot and humid weather is expected in Karachi over the next three days. Temperatures are likely to remain around 38°C tomorrow and 39°C on Saturday, the weather department added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Deputy Director Anjum Nazir Zaigham cautioned the public about a significant rise in temperatures and urged comprehensive safety measures to shield the elderly, children, valuables, and animals from an expected heatwave.

The official said a heatwave is expected to persist in Karachi until May 3, with high and dry conditions prevailing in the city.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure and take precautionary measures during peak hours.

He added that following this phase, westerly winds are likely to influence the region, which may bring slight relief in temperatures and temporarily ease the intensity of the heat.

However, the official warned that the overall outlook for May and June remains severe, with a strong likelihood of intense heatwaves across parts of Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan, as temperatures are expected to stay significantly above normal.

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