File Photo

HAFIZABAD: At least 16 suspects were taken into custody late Sunday night following search operations carried out by police in various areas around the city, including Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur, and Sukheki, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said.

The detainees included one wanted criminal as well, officials noted.



Authorities added that weapons and contraband were recovered from the arrestees, against whom respective cases were registered.