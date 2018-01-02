Supreme Court rejects Sharjeel Memon’s bail application

Security personnel arrest PPP leader Sharjeel Memon/PPI

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon and others' bail applications.



Memon had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court on November 25 against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) decision rejecting his bail in the corruption case pertaining to awarding of advertisements on exorbitant rates.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, heard the bail application of the PPP leader.



A team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had taken Memon into custody on October 23 after the SHC had rejected his bail plea in the corruption case.

The NAB officials had also arrested 11 co-accused in the case who had been accompanying Memon in the court.

Memon is also facing a separate reference regarding illegal adjustment and consolidation of hundreds of acres of land in favour of a private housing project.

