Tuesday Jan 02 2018
Maryam reacts to Imran’s ‘my name is Khan’ tweet

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

LAHORE: Daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Maryam Nawaz, reacted to a tweet by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and referred to him as a stooge. 

Khan had tweeted on Tuesday: “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist.” Khan added in his tweet that the Supreme Court had pronounced him Sadiq and Ameen and he was going to pursue crooks.

The tweet by the PTI chairman came after an anti-terrorism court granted him bail in all four cases pertaining to violence during the 2014 sit-in.

The ATC was hearing four cases against the PTI chief, including that of the attack on the state television building, Parliament and the then Islamabad SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo.

Earlier on December 13, the ATC had extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in the four cases. ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand accepted the PTI chief's request to extend his bail until January 2, 2018.

Imran and his ally Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri face charges of destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel's building and injuring SSP Junejo during the 2014 protest.

In August 2014, violence broke out in the federal capital when PTI and PAT supporters attempted to break a police cordon and storm the PM House, using cranes to remove barricades.

The decision to march to the PM House was taken after talks between the government, PTI and PAT had failed to end the deadlock over the resignation of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The two parties were protesting 'rigging' in the 2013 General Elections.





