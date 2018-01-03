Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 03, 2018

The deceased were affiliated with the banned TTP and were plotting a terror bid in the city: CTD 

KARACHI: Three suspected terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an encounter with law enforcement agencies in the city’s Baldia Town area late Tuesday night.

Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police conducted a targeted operation in Kaimkhani Colony area of Baldia Town on a tip-off regarding the presence of the TTP terrorists in the vicinity.

According to security officials, as the police approached a house to search, the alleged terrorists resorted to firing to escape the arrest and were gunned down in retaliatory fire.

The deceased had links to the terrorists who were killed in Urdu Bazaar operation in April last year, and were plotting a terror bid in the metropolis on New Year's, CTD officials said.

The LEAs recovered two suicide jackets, two improvised explosive devices, a 9MM pistol, and two SMGs from the hideout of the terror suspects. Some block bombs were also found in the hideout, which were destroyed through a controlled explosion. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Updated an hour ago
Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Updated 2 hours ago
US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

Updated an hour ago
Witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family; hearing adjourned until Jan 9

Witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family; hearing adjourned until Jan 9

Updated 2 hours ago
US to announce further action against Pakistan within days: White House

US to announce further action against Pakistan within days: White House

 Updated 12 hours ago
Alternative arrangements made in advance, says Finance Ministry after US withholds $255mn aid

Alternative arrangements made in advance, says Finance Ministry after US withholds $255mn aid

Updated 13 hours ago
Lyari Expressway project remains incomplete after 15 years

Lyari Expressway project remains incomplete after 15 years

Updated 13 hours ago
NSC reviewing negative statements by US officials in recent months: Dastagir

NSC reviewing negative statements by US officials in recent months: Dastagir

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM