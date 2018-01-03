Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 03 2018
By
APP
,
Web Desk

US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 03, 2018

Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi set the record straight after Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the UN, made incendiary remarks against Pakistan Tuesday night. Photo: APP/file
1

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi set the record straight after Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the UN, made incendiary remarks against Pakistan Tuesday night. 

Islamabad's cooperation with Washington was not based on any aid consideration, but "on our national interests and principles", said Lodhi, adding  "We can review our cooperation if it is not appreciated." 

Lodhi remarked this while responding to Haley's comments during a news conference, where the US envoy repeated President Donald Trump’s allegations that Pakistan played a double game in its counterterrorism operations. 

"We have contributed and sacrificed the most in fighting international terrorism and carried out the largest counter-terrorism operation anywhere in the world," Ambassador Lodhi asserted.

The US should "not shift the blame for [its] own mistakes and failures onto others," she added.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced that the US was withholding $255 million in aid to Islamabad, accusing Pakistan of failing to cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism.

US to announce further action against Pakistan within days: White House

US says it expects far more cooperation from Pakistan; details on specific actions to come out in 24 to 48 hours

"The administration is withholding $255 million in assistance to Pakistan. There are clear reasons for this. Pakistan has played a double game for years," Haley told reporters at the United Nations on Tuesday.

"They work with us at times, and they also harbour the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan," she said. "That game is not acceptable to this administration. We expect far more cooperation from Pakistan in the fight against terrorism," she added.

"The president is willing to go to great lengths to stop all funding from Pakistan as they continue to harbour terrorists.

'US to announce further action against Pakistan soon'

The White House on Tuesday said it wanted to see Pakistan do more to fight terrorism and that it would likely announce actions to pressure Islamabad within days.

"Our goal is that we know that they can do more to stop terrorism and we want them to do that," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

"In terms of specific actions, I think you’ll see some more details come out on that in the next 24 to 48 hours."

The announcement comes amid a period of heightened tensions between the two nations after the US president said that Washington had foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years.

In a tweet on Monday, US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of giving nothing but lies and deceit, thinking US leaders to be fools.

"They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" he had said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

 Updated 34 minutes ago
Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Updated an hour ago
Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Updated 2 hours ago
Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

 Updated 3 hours ago
Witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family; hearing adjourned until Jan 9

Witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family; hearing adjourned until Jan 9

Updated 2 hours ago
US to announce further action against Pakistan within days: White House

US to announce further action against Pakistan within days: White House

 Updated 12 hours ago
Alternative arrangements made in advance, says Finance Ministry after US withholds $255mn aid

Alternative arrangements made in advance, says Finance Ministry after US withholds $255mn aid

Updated 13 hours ago
Lyari Expressway project remains incomplete after 15 years

Lyari Expressway project remains incomplete after 15 years

Updated 13 hours ago
NSC reviewing negative statements by US officials in recent months: Dastagir

NSC reviewing negative statements by US officials in recent months: Dastagir

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM