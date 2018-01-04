Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 04 2018
GEO NEWS

Man killed in Karachi car accident: rescue sources

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

KARACHI: A man died in a car accident in the metropolis' area of Gulbai on early Thursday morning, informed rescue sources.

Meanwhile, two suspects involved in street crimes were arrested by the law enforcement authorities near Nazimabad underpass and Sharafi Goth respectively. The suspect from Nazimabad was arrested after he was injured in a police raid.

Separately, two groups exchanged fire in a clash at the wedding of the nephew of Member National Assembly Afzal Khokhar; as many as two people, including Khokhar's relative, were killed and eight injured in the firing.

PPP representative in Lala Musa General Councillor Chaudhry Zulfiqar along with his driver was critically injured after unknown suspects fired on his car. 

