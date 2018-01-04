US accusations cause of concern for civil, military leaders alike: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the United States is targeting Pakistan, which is a cause of concern for everyone including the civil-military leadership.



Shehbaz Sharif was addressing a ceremony at Safe City project Lahore, where he said that despite passing of 70 years, the US is still accusing us and the statements are hurting our self-respect.

“Pakistan didn’t come into being so that anyone can ridicule it,” said CM Punjab.

CM Punjab said that every stakeholder in Pakistan should make decisions after consultations, asking the US to solve issues with us respectfully, as Pakistan doesn’t need its loans and aid.

CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

CM Punjab Shehbaz sent legal notice to two private channels through his advocate Mustafa Ramday.

According to the legal notice, the channels ran false news during Shehbaz’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

If the channels didn’t respond to the notice within 14 days then the right to legal action will be preserved, stated the notice.







