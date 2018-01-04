Zardari directs CM Sindh to hold talks with protesting teachers

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has taken notice of police torture of protesting teachers in Karachi and directed concerned authorities for immediate release of detained protesters.



Police tear-gassed and baton-charged teachers protesting non-payment of salaries outside the Karachi Press Club on Thursday afternoon.

The law enforcers baton-charged the protesters as they attempted to make way toward Bilawal House on Thursday — the eleventh day of their ongoing protest.



Zardari directed the chief minister and provincial education minister to sit with teachers’ representatives and resolve their genuine issues.



The PPP co-chairman further said that they are democratic people and always prefer to resolve issues through dialogue.

At least ten protesting teachers were arrested and two injured in the process, according to a spokesperson of the teachers' union.

The former president directed Sindh home minister for release of detained teachers.