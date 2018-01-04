Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Zardari directs CM Sindh to hold talks with protesting teachers

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has taken notice of police torture of protesting teachers in Karachi and directed concerned authorities for immediate release of detained protesters.

Police tear-gassed and baton-charged teachers protesting non-payment of salaries outside the Karachi Press Club on Thursday afternoon.

The law enforcers baton-charged the protesters as they attempted to make way toward Bilawal House on Thursday — the eleventh day of their ongoing protest.

Protesting teachers baton charged, arrested in Karachi

Teachers were trying to make way toward Bilawal House on the eleventh day of their protest

Zardari directed the chief minister and provincial education minister to sit with teachers’ representatives and resolve their genuine issues.

The PPP co-chairman further said that they are democratic people and always prefer to resolve issues through dialogue.

At least ten protesting teachers were arrested and two injured in the process, according to a spokesperson of the teachers' union.

The former president directed Sindh home minister for release of detained teachers.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Former air chief Asghar Khan passes away

Former air chief Asghar Khan passes away

Updated 49 minutes ago
88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

 Updated 4 hours ago
Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

 Updated 6 hours ago
CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

 Updated 7 hours ago
PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

 Updated 7 hours ago
Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM