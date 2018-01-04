Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 04 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz should reveal his secrets: Zardari

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

MIRPUR KHAS: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said Thursday he wants Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif to reveal his secrets, adding that the former prime minister should not hurl accusations at the PPP.

Zardari was addressing a gathering of party workers here, where he said that his party wants to serve the poor.

Former president Zardari said that he his party did not take anyone’s help to come into power and the PPP has the support of the public.

“You (the PML-N) have the power of money,” said Zardari.

On Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif addressed a press conference at Punjab House and said that said illegal decisions and secret backdoor deals should not be undertaken to keep some parties out and other 'favourites' in.

Trump’s tweet ‘non-serious’, policy needed to end reliance on US aid: Nawaz Sharif

Former PM Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan has paid the highest price since 9/11

Asking that the voters’ decisions not be usurped, Nawaz warned that if the scheming being undertaken behind the curtains does not stop, he “shall present all such evidence before the people and share the story of what has transpired in the last four years”.

“I shall also inform the people of the political games being played from behind the scenes at the moment,” he added.  

