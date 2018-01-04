Not in favour of judicial activism: Chief Justice Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said on Thursday that he is not interested in judicial activism and he believes in taking action on dereliction of duty.

The CJP passed his remarks during a hearing of the case pertaining to illegal construction in Bani Gala.

The chief justice said that the judiciary is well aware of its authority and it will not go beyond its jurisdiction.

During the hearing of the case, the CJP said that those who weren’t in favour of illegal construction in Bani Gala are involved in this issue. The apex court summoned details in the matter in order to provide any judicial assistance.

Earlier in 2017, a report was submitted by CDA in Supreme Court which stated that the authority has declared 122 buildings illegal which included Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

It said that the construction was against the regulations of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).