88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

People and vehicles pass through a flooded road after the rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

KARACHI: 88 percent of the metropolis' residents believe the lack of cleanliness and hygiene is the city's biggest problem, a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan claims.



Of those surveyed, 35 percent, 29 percent, and six percent are "somewhat satisfied," "dissatisfied," and "mostly satisfied" with the city's government, respectively.

42 percent are of the belief that unsatisfactory conditions in Karachi have prevailed despite the new government, while 32 percent are of the opinion that the situation has improved.

With regard to the Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar, 39 percent people are satisfied with his work but 32 percent remain dissatisfied.