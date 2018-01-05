Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

Friday Jan 05, 2018

People and vehicles pass through a flooded road after the rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files
 

KARACHI: 88 percent of the metropolis' residents believe the lack of cleanliness and hygiene is the city's biggest problem, a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan claims.

Of those surveyed, 35 percent, 29 percent, and six percent are "somewhat satisfied," "dissatisfied," and "mostly satisfied" with the city's government, respectively.

42 percent are of the belief that unsatisfactory conditions in Karachi have prevailed despite the new government, while 32 percent are of the opinion that the situation has improved.

With regard to the Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar, 39 percent people are satisfied with his work but 32 percent remain dissatisfied.

