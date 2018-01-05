Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
Jawad Shoaib

SHC dismisses Sharjeel Memon's urgent bail plea

By
Jawad Shoaib

Friday Jan 05, 2018

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon in SHC today. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected on Friday former provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon’s instant bail petition.

Memon was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in October last year in the Rs5.76 billion corruption case. There are at least 11 other under-custody suspects in the case.

Rejecting the former minister’s plea, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro remarked what the hurry is.

Supreme Court rejects Sharjeel Memon’s bail application

After Sindh High Court, apex court too rejects Memon's bail plea in corruption case.

Memon’s counsel, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Latif Khosa, replied that his client is unwell and the jail, where he is on judicial remand, does not have adequate facilities.

The bench then directed Khosa to submit the request in the court office as per the rules.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected the bail applications of Memon and other accused after the SHC had done the same last year. 

Memon's return, arrest 

Memon, who returned to Pakistan in March this year after ending his near two-year-long self-imposed exile, was arrested on his arrival by NAB but later obtained bail.

The suspects are accused of corruption worth Rs5.76 billion in the award of advertisements of the Sindh government’s awareness campaigns in the electronic media in the previous PPP government.

The other accused in the case include bureaucrats, officials of the information department and members of private advertising agencies.

Memon claims the charges against him are politically motivated.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

 Updated 2 hours ago
Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 7 minutes ago
Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM