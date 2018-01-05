Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FC official injured in IED attack in Mohmand Agency

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 05, 2018

Security officials deployed in the tribal areas. Photo: File 

GHALANAI: An official of the Frontier Corps (FC) was injured in an attack in Mohmand Agency on Friday.

According to the political administration, an FC vehicle was targetted in an IED explosion in Aingar area of the tribal agency.

The injured was shifted to a hospital where he is under treatment.

Following the attack, security forces reached the site of the incident and launched a search operation.

The agency borders the Afghan provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar, and is often witness to terrorist attacks from across the border as well as from militants inside the agency. 

On December 22, three FC troops were martyred in cross-border firing from terrorists on the Pak-Afghan border, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

One martyred in second suicide attack in a day in Mohmand Agency

Attacker detonated himself when security force personnel tried to apprehend him

The FC personnel were busy constructing a new border post when the attack took place in the Shunkrai area of Mohmand Agency, the ISPR stated further.

Similarly, on December 1, a soldier was martyred in an IED blast in Chamarkand area of the agency.

Security officials informed that the soldier was martyred on his way to his check post while carrying water for his comrades. Another soldier accompanying him was injured and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

In March 2017, as many as five soldiers embraced martyrdom foiling a terrorism bid on three border checkpoints in Mohmand Agency, according to the ISPR. 

Read more: The uniformed martyrs of 2017 

