pakistan
Saturday Jan 06 2018
GEO NEWS

Peshawar Metro plan 'tsunami' of Imran's corruption: Suleman Shehbaz Sharif

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

Suleman Shehbaz Sharif — the son of Chief Minister of Punjab — on Friday criticised the Peshawar Metro Line project, saying it is "a tsunami of [PTI chief] Imran Khan's corruption".

The junior Sharif went on to allege that the whole venture is a scheme aimed to obtain funding for Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, with the cricketer-turned-politician and his friends giving Maqbool and Calson — a blacklisted company — a contract worth billions of rupees.

He also claimed that the aforementioned company Maqbool and Calson had attempted to commit a fraud worth Rs. 1 billion but was subsequently caught and blacklisted.

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

CJP orders transfer of Shahzeb murder case appeal to Islamabad

All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

