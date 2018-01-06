Peshawar Metro plan 'tsunami' of Imran's corruption: Suleman Shehbaz Sharif

Suleman Shehbaz Sharif — the son of Chief Minister of Punjab — on Friday criticised the Peshawar Metro Line project, saying it is "a tsunami of [PTI chief] Imran Khan's corruption".



The junior Sharif went on to allege that the whole venture is a scheme aimed to obtain funding for Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, with the cricketer-turned-politician and his friends giving Maqbool and Calson — a blacklisted company — a contract worth billions of rupees.



He also claimed that the aforementioned company Maqbool and Calson had attempted to commit a fraud worth Rs. 1 billion but was subsequently caught and blacklisted.