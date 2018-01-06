Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

LAHORE: Prominent religious scholars, belonging to different schools of thought, in a convention on Saturday said they would stand with the nation if the need arises.

"Scholars will resolutely stand with the nation if the need arises."

During the convention, the scholars also reiterated that Finality of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him) is a vital element of Muslim religious beliefs.

"Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) is a vital element of Muslim religious beliefs, and the parliament and government are ever ready to protect the laws pertaining the same," stated the joint notification of an Ulema (scholars) Convention chaired by the Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.

The joint notification further stated that scholars will continue to play their part in national unity, national stability, and harmony between different sects.

"Ulema (scholars) are aware of the challenges to protecting and defending the country and religion," stated the notification. "Belief in Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), holding Him (PBUH) in high regard is the spirit of our religion and the basis of our national stability and identity."

The notification further stated that the country is passing through a sensitive phase, and religious scholars reiterated the need for patience and tact.

"May God protect Pakistan and make successful the efforts to create unity between Muslims," the notification said. 

