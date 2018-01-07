Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Trump’s comment on Pakistan regrettable: Shehbaz Sharif

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump’s statement blaming Pakistan for lying to the US and protecting terrorists is regrettable.

Addressing an Ulema convention here, Shehbaz said Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are unparalleled.

Trump on January 1 had said that the US had been rewarded with “nothing but lies and deceit” for giving Pakistan billions in aid. This was followed by a freeze to security aid by the US.

Trump to announce cuts in 'security assistance' to Pakistan today: sources

Congressional offices' aides said the State Department called to inform it would announce Wednesday or Thursday that aid was being cut off

Speaking on the need for religious and sectarian harmony, the chief minister called upon religious scholars to play their role in the progress of the society, and asked the nations to exercise religious and national unity.

The country cannot afford to fall victim to anarchy, he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Opposition parties to attend PAT’s steering committee meeting today

Opposition parties to attend PAT’s steering committee meeting today

 Updated 23 minutes ago
Difa-e-Pakistan Council always defended religion, says Pervaiz Khattak

Difa-e-Pakistan Council always defended religion, says Pervaiz Khattak

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mashal Khan’s father to deliver annual Bacha Khan lecture at University of London

Mashal Khan’s father to deliver annual Bacha Khan lecture at University of London

 Updated 6 hours ago
Some political powers created differences among public: Musharraf

Some political powers created differences among public: Musharraf

Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013: Rana Sanaullah

Updated 7 hours ago
Two robbers caught during robbery die in Karachi

Two robbers caught during robbery die in Karachi

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

 Updated 9 hours ago
KMC completes survey of railway track for anti-encroachment drive, requests security assistance

KMC completes survey of railway track for anti-encroachment drive, requests security assistance

Updated 11 hours ago
Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM