Monday Jan 08 2018
REUTERS

England´s Root unlikely to resume after hospital discharge

REUTERS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Joe Root. Photo: File

SYDNEY: England captain Joe Root, who was treated in hospital for severe dehydration overnight, is unlikely to resume his innings but will bat at some point in the final day of the fifth Ashes test on Monday, a team spokesman said.

The 27-year-old, who was 42 not out at the end of day four, was taken to hospital after suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting overnight but later discharged and expected at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the scheduled start of play (1130 GMT)Temperatures at the ground exceeded 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday when England finished the day on 93 for four needing another 210 runs to make Australia bat again.

Australia have already won the Ashes after victories in the first three tests.

