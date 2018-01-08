Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP takes notice of unsafe drinking water in country's jails

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of absence of pure drinking water in the country’s jails.

The registrar office of the apex court stated on Monday that the notice has been taken on the complaint of a citizen.

The court has summoned reports in this regard from the jail inspectors general of all four provinces. 

Poisonous and running out: Pakistan's water crisis

More than two-thirds of households drink bacterially contaminated water and, every year, 53,000 Pakistani children die of diarrhoea after drinking it, says UNICEF

In a report on Monday, the AFP stated that more than two-thirds of households drink bacterially contaminated water and, every year, 53,000 Pakistani children die of diarrhoea after drinking it, according to the UNICEF.

Cases of typhoid, cholera, dysentery and hepatitis are rampant. According to the UN and Pakistani authorities, between 30 and 40 per cent of diseases and deaths nationwide are linked to poor water quality, the report added. 



