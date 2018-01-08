CJP takes notice of unsafe drinking water in country's jails

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of absence of pure drinking water in the country’s jails.

The registrar office of the apex court stated on Monday that the notice has been taken on the complaint of a citizen.

The court has summoned reports in this regard from the jail inspectors general of all four provinces.

In a report on Monday, the AFP stated that more than two-thirds of households drink bacterially contaminated water and, every year, 53,000 Pakistani children die of diarrhoea after drinking it, according to the UNICEF.

Cases of typhoid, cholera, dysentery and hepatitis are rampant. According to the UN and Pakistani authorities, between 30 and 40 per cent of diseases and deaths nationwide are linked to poor water quality, the report added.







