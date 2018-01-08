Pak judokas to undergo training in Hungary for 2020 Olympics

Secretary PJF says the standard of judo in the country is improving - File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Three judokas from Pakistan would undergo intensive two-month training in Hungary to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Secretary Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Mansoor Ahmed said on Monday.



“The training of judokas, starting from next month would be held at Dunavarsany, which is one of the finest Olympic training centres in Hungary,” Mansoor Ahmed told APP.

Ahmed said the standard of judo in the country was improving and there was a pool of good judokas now.

“We will only send those judokas for training, who have put an impressive show in the national and international events in the recent past”, he said.

“We want to give the best preparations to our athletes ahead of the Olympics. We have the support of International Judo Federation (IJF) and the training in Hungary will be held with its cooperation,” Mansoor added.

Sharing details, he said the IJF would cover accommodation, meal and training cost, while PJF would bear the travelling cost.