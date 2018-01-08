Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
APP

Pak judokas to undergo training in Hungary for 2020 Olympics

By
APP

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Secretary PJF says the standard of judo in the country is improving - File Photo  

ISLAMABAD: Three judokas from Pakistan would undergo intensive two-month training in Hungary to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Secretary Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Mansoor Ahmed said on Monday.

“The training of judokas, starting from next month would be held at Dunavarsany, which is one of the finest Olympic training centres in Hungary,” Mansoor Ahmed told APP.

Ahmed said the standard of judo in the country was improving and there was a pool of good judokas now.

“We will only send those judokas for training, who have put an impressive show in the national and international events in the recent past”, he said.

“We want to give the best preparations to our athletes ahead of the Olympics. We have the support of International Judo Federation (IJF) and the training in Hungary will be held with its cooperation,” Mansoor added.

Sharing details, he said the IJF would cover accommodation, meal and training cost, while PJF would bear the travelling cost.

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Second ODI: New Zealand's bowling attack push Pak on brink

Second ODI: New Zealand's bowling attack push Pak on brink

Updated an hour ago
Pak tour of New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of second ODI

Pak tour of New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of second ODI

 Updated 4 hours ago
Philander blasts South Africa to 72-run win over India

Philander blasts South Africa to 72-run win over India

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan’s Mohsin Khan shines in U-19 World Cup warm-up

Pakistan’s Mohsin Khan shines in U-19 World Cup warm-up

 Updated 14 hours ago
Bangladesh to try cricket gamblers in special courts

Bangladesh to try cricket gamblers in special courts

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistan qualifies for Tent-pegging World Cup after 10 years

Pakistan qualifies for Tent-pegging World Cup after 10 years

Updated 16 hours ago
Indian police arrests man for stalking Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

Indian police arrests man for stalking Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

 Updated 18 hours ago
Pakistan off to a winning start in Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan off to a winning start in Blind Cricket World Cup

 Updated 16 hours ago
Australia's Chris Lynn out of England ODI series

Australia's Chris Lynn out of England ODI series

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM