CJ takes notice of condition of Karachi hospitals, road blockades due to VVIP movement

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the condition of government hospitals in Karachi and traffic blockades on public roads across the country due to VVIP movement

Regarding the poor state of public healthcare in Karachi, the chief justice summoned all the medical superintendents to appear before the Supreme Court's Karachi Registry on January 13.



The chief justice also directed the medical superintendents to bring a detailed report of availability of equipment or emergency machinery i.e. ventilators, oxygen, incubators, OTs facility, angiography machines, CT scan, MRI machines and ambulances.

The reports are desired to explain availability of life saving drugs and medicines that are being provided to the patients free of cost, and the ones they have to purchase from the market.

Justice Nisar further sought details of availability of required qualified doctors and nursing staff. The medical superintendents have been directed to appear in person along with referred detailed reports reflecting the positions of respective hospitals.

Meanwhile, the chief justice also took notice of admissions in private medical colleges in Sindh and sought a report from concerned authorities, along with notice for personal appearance, including the CEOs and owners of private medical colleges in Karachi.

The matter has been fixed for hearing on January 13 at the Karachi Registry of the apex court.

Justice Nisar also took notice of blockade of public roads for VVIPs' movement all over the country and has summoned reports from concerned authorities.