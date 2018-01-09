Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
Web Desk

Pak tour of New Zealand: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of second ODI

Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

NELSON: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out from the second ODI against New Zealand today.

In a statement issued by Pakistan Team Physiotherapist, Vib Singh, it said: “During the first ODI in Wellington Farkar Zarman sustained a contusion to his right thigh while fielding. He was assessed after the match and was diagnosed as having a contusion of the right thigh.”

The statement added that the opener has been receiving treatment and was reassessed early in the morning, but as he is not 100% match fit, he will not be playing in the second ODI in Nelson. 

Pakistan eye early wickets of Guptill, Munro in second ODI

Pakistan have set their eyes on getting New Zealand batting powerhouses Martin Guptill and Colin Munro out early in the second one-day international in Nelson on Tuesday.

Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, speaking to media during a team practice session in Nelson today, said he has faith in the team’s bowling attack to get the key wickets of openers early in the game.

“Both [Guptill and Munro] are in great form and playing well. We need to get them out early. We will bowl to get wickets,” he said, noting the distinct playing styles of the two batsmen.

“Munro likes hitting. Guptill is a [great] batsman, takes his time. We will aim to get them out.”

