Second ODI: New Zealand's bowling attack push Pak on brink

NELSON: Team Pakistan lost both its openers during the first powerplay session of the second ODI against New Zealand being held here on Monday.

Imam ul Haq (2) was the first to return to the pavilion as he a failed pull shot on the short ball of Trent Boult resulted in a safe catch for Colin Munro.

Following his dismissal, Azhar Ali (6) was beaten by a late movement on a delivery of Tim Southee. A full delivery outside off, seamed back in after pitching, hitting his pads in the line of the wicket. The former captain played 25 deliveries.

The next to join the huddle was Babar Azam (10), a straight routine first slip catch to Ross Taylor on the delivery of Lockie Ferguson ended his time at the pitch.

With three wickets gone, Pakistan's hope to score a challenging total now rests with veteran Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez.

Pakistan decided to bat first after winning the toss.

Already 0-1 down in five match series, the green shirts suffered a set-back before the toss when in-form batsman Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the second ODI due to an injury.

Pakistan has included 22 year old Imam ul Haq in the final XI to replace Fakhar Zaman, the only change in Pakistan’s side from the first ODI.

Sarfraz Ahmed is hopeful that Pakistan will be able to match New Zealand in the second ODI and players will play up-to their abilities to comeback in the series.

“We have played here before and know the conditions, I hope that we’ll do good in second match,” said Sarfraz at the toss.

Earlier, a statement from Pakistan team management announced that Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the second ODI due to contusion to his thigh.

“During the first ODI in Wellington Farkar Zarman sustained a contusion to his right thigh while fielding. He was assessed after the match and was diagnosed as having a contusion of the right thigh. He has been receiving treatment and was reassessed early in the morning. However he is not 100% match fit and will not be playing in the second ODI in Nelson", said the statement attributing Pakistan Team Physiotherapist.

Pakistan Squad

Azhar Ali, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees



New Zealand Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

