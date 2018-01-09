Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
Web Desk

At least one injured in Massachusetts apartment fire

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

At least one person was injured in a three-alarm fire in an apartment complex in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 26 Broad St. shortly before 4 PM.

The state fire marshal confirmed that one person was injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Aerial footage from foreign media outlet showed firefighters on the roof as heavy black smoke poured from windows and vents, and then leaving just as flames erupted from the roof of the building.

Neighbors who live in the area said the fire appeared to just be a little smoke until it rapidly grew, engulfing the building.

"The smoke's crazy. You can smell it in my house and everything," said one neighbor who was down at the scene. "It smells really, really bad."

Temperatures are just above freezing, but the strong, 20 to 30 mph winds are making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

The wood-frame building was built in 1860.

Officials have blocked off several streets in the area, so drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible. 

