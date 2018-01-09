Pakistan take on Nepal in Blind Cricket World Cup

After a winning start against Bangladesh in the opening game of the Blind Cricket World Cup, Pakistan are playing against Nepal at Gujranwala’s Jinnah Stadium on Tuesday (today).



Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first.

A large crowd is present in the stands to watch the match, amid strict security measures.

On Monday, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the fifth edition of the World Cup, chasing down the target of 208 in 17 overs.

Badar Munir was named Man of the Match for his brilliant 145.

The tournament includes teams from cricket-playing nations such as Australia, England and India. However, only teams from Bangladesh and Nepal have agreed to play in Pakistan for now, while matches with other countries are scheduled to be held in UAE.

India and Pakistan will face off in Ajman, UAE on January 12. The final of the tournament will be held on January 19 in Sharjah.