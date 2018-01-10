CM Sindh extends Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days

Rangers’ special powers have been extended for another 90 days from January 10 to April 10, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has extended the special policing powers of the Rangers for another 90 days in Karachi.

The current validity of the powers conferred upon the Rangers in Karachi Division under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 expires on January 10 (today).

The chief minister, lauding the achievements of the targeted operation launched in the city in September 2013 against terrorists, target killers and extortionists, approved a summary to extend the Rangers’ special powers for another 90 days from January 10 to April 10, 2018.

Under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, Rangers can take independent actions against criminals and suspected terrorists within Karachi division for 90 days.









