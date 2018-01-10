Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CM Sindh extends Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

Rangers’ special powers have been extended for another 90 days from January 10 to April 10, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has extended the special policing powers of the Rangers for another 90 days in Karachi.

The current validity of the powers conferred upon the Rangers in Karachi Division under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 expires on January 10 (today).

The chief minister, lauding the achievements of the targeted operation launched in the city in September 2013 against terrorists, target killers and extortionists, approved a summary to extend the Rangers’ special powers for another 90 days from January 10 to April 10, 2018.

Under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, Rangers can take independent actions against criminals and suspected terrorists within Karachi division for 90 days.



Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Father says will not bury Zainab until killer is caught

Father says will not bury Zainab until killer is caught

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Police release sketch of Kasur suspect

Police release sketch of Kasur suspect

 Updated 2 hours ago
Political leaders condemn Kasur incident, demand immediate action

Political leaders condemn Kasur incident, demand immediate action

 Updated 3 hours ago
Aggrieved social media demands justice in Kasur rape case

Aggrieved social media demands justice in Kasur rape case

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

 Updated 4 hours ago
Journalist Taha Siddiqui assaulted by armed men, escapes abduction

Journalist Taha Siddiqui assaulted by armed men, escapes abduction

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Gunmen attempt to stop Justice Gulzar’s son in Karachi

Gunmen attempt to stop Justice Gulzar’s son in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Olson

Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Olson

 Updated 5 hours ago
Czech woman caught trying to smuggle heroin from Lahore

Czech woman caught trying to smuggle heroin from Lahore

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM