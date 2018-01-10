Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
Police release sketch of Kasur suspect

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

Police sketch of Kasur suspect 

Police have released a sketch of a suspect believed to be in involved in the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old whose body was discovered in a garbage pile on Tuesday. The minor had been abducted on January 5.

Violent protests have erupted in the city, with protesters demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

During a news conference, RPO Sheikhupura Range, Zulfiqar Hameed said it was not correct to term the incident negligence on the part of the police.

While speaking to media, he shared that the minor was strangled to death after being raped and everyone is grieving over the incident.

"The minor's family provided the CCTV footage and neighbours also helped in the case but it is incorrect to think that police is being negligent, Hameed said.

He remarked that footage reviewing footage from more than a dozen CCTVs installed in the area is an arduous task. However, police travelled quite far to search and review the footages.

The RPO assured that all possible steps will be taken for the sake of security.

Zulfiqar Hameed shared that 96 samples of DNA have been sent for testing, adding that police hope to find DNA match in at least five cases.

Earlier, DPO Kasur, Zulfiqar Ahmed revealed that over 5,000 people have been questioned in eight cases related to minor girls being allegedly raped and then murdered in the city, while medical checkups of 67 individuals have taken place. The police official added that police is using video from CCTV as part of the investigation.

