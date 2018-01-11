Karachi ATM skimming: FIA gets three-day remand of two Chinese nationals

Two Chinese Nationals, who were arrested over alleged involvement in ATM skimming scandal, have been remanded into Federal Investigation Agency custody for three days. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

KARACHI: Two Chinese Nationals, who were arrested over alleged involvement in ATM skimming scandal, have been remanded into Federal Investigation Agency custody for three days.



The two suspects appeared before a judicial magistrate on Thursday. Later, the court granted their physical remand to FIA.

Earlier, a case was registered against two Chinese nationals over their alleged involvement in automated teller machine (ATM) skimming, according to Additional Director Federal Investigation Agency Abdul Salam Sheikh

Sheikh informed that the two suspects were caught red-handed Wednesday night, adding that the suspects had installed a smuggling device at an ATM on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon Road.



The case has been registered by the manager of the bank.

It was reported that the arrested foreigners were seen suspiciously doing the rounds of an ATM booth on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon Road for the past three days.

Citizens took hold of the suspects and handed them over to police. They were moved to Artillery Maidan police station for investigation.



Later, the officials confirmed that the two foreigners were involved in ATM skimming.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the ATM booth showed the suspects installing skimming device.



"We have found ATM skimming devices from both suspects," confirmed Saddar SP Tauqeer Naeem. "They had come to remove skimming devices from the machines," Naeem added.

On December 10, the FIA arrested four suspects in a similar ATM skimming fraud. The FIA said that in the scandal, shopping mall cashiers were also found involved. Two suspects used to gather data from shopping malls, while the other two were involved in the scam from China online.

The FIA recovered fake debit cards and equipment from the suspects.



The four suspects were presented before a court and then handed over under a two-day physical remand.

Earlier this month, it emerged that hundreds of citizens in Pakistan have lost millions of rupees over a couple of weeks after they fell prey to an ATM skimming fraud.



The investigation was launched when more than 500 consumers of banks across Pakistan complained to the authority regarding the scandal. The FIA is probing the matter under the Cyber Crimes Act.

The highest number of incidents of ATM skimming took place at a major shopping mall in Karachi's Clifton area.