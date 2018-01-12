Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 12 2018
GEO NEWS

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo submits nomination papers for Balochistan CM

GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 12, 2018

Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo submitting his nomination papers in the assembly today. Photo: Geo News

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q)'s Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo submitted his nomination papers for the provincial chief minister to the Balochistan Assembly secretary today.

The nomination papers, which had to be submitted before 3pm today with the secretary of the assembly, will be scrutinised and a final list of candidates issued later. 

The election for the new provincial chief executive will be held in the assembly session, set to begin at 10am, on Saturday (tomorrow). 

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's Agha Syed Liaquat Ali and Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal also submitted their nomination papers today. 

The election follows the resignation of chief minister Sanaullah Zehri, who quit on January 9 before a no-confidence motion against him could be taken up in the assembly.

On Thursday, and the disgruntled members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PML-Q nominated Bizenjo as the candidate for the new chief minister.

Holding a joint press conference in Quetta, PML-N MPA Jan Mohammad Jamali announced Bizenjo as their candidate.

PML-Q, dissident PML-N MPAs nominate Quddus Bizenjo as CM candidate

Those backing Bizenjo include five members of Balochistan Assembly from PML-Q, 15 from PML-N, it has been learnt

Those backing Bizenjo include five PML-Q MPAs and 15 from the PML-N.

Following the announcement, Bizenjo thanked all the lawmakers who named him their candidate.

"We would continue to serve the people of Balochistan," he said, adding that they still have respect for former chief minister Zehri.

He further said that they would approach all other parties, including Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), for voting for him.

On Wednesday, opposition parties in the Balochistan Assembly announced they would not field a candidate for chief minister.

Maulana Abdul Wasay, the leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly, said the opposition would not join the new provincial government.

CM Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri resigns ahead of no-confidence motion

The prime minister travelled to Quetta as a no-confidence motion against CM Zehri gained momentum

Zehri's resignation 

Zehri was forced to resign after some members of his own party, the PML-N, joined the opposition in its demand to remove him from office.

The crisis was enhanced further with the resignations of several cabinet members and advisers of chief minister Zehri. 

Zehri had also been advised by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to step down as chief minister in order to defuse the political crisis that had been brewing in the province since the submission of the no-confidence motion in the assembly on January 2.

The prime minister had also taken notice of the role of provincial lawmakers for letting the situation come to its present stage.

