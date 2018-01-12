Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 12 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan, India face off in Blind Cricket World Cup

GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 12, 2018

Pakistan blind team lines up ahead of the match 

Traditional rivals Pakistan and India are facing off in their crucial match of the Blind Cricket World Cup in Ajman today.

India won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first at the neutral venue, after the Indian government earlier refused to grant permission to its team to travel to Pakistan over security concerns.

Pakistan are without five players, who could not get the visas in time to travel to UAE for the match.

The Green Shirts lead the points table after registering back-to-back victories against Bangladesh and Nepal. They are followed by India and Sri Lanka. 

India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in their opening match of the Blind World Cup on Wednesday.

