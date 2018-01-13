India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Blind Cricket World Cup

AJMAN: Defending champion India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Blind Cricket World Cup on Friday at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground.



India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan made an average score of 282 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in allotted 40 overs. Muhammad Jamil remained unbeaten on 94 runs. Nisar Ali scored 64 runs, Mati Ullah made 25 runs. Sunil, Deepak, Ajay Reddy and Rambir took a wicket a piece.

The target of 283 runs wasn’t challenging for the strong Indian batting line-up as it chased the target in 34.5 overs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Deepak Malik scored unbeaten 79 runs and Venkatesh scored 64 runs. Zafar Iqbal took 2 wickets for 27 runs and Haroon Khan claimed 1 wicket for 46 runs.

Deepak Malik was awarded as Man of the Match, while Muhammad Jamil was recognized as ‘Most Valuable Player’.

Mr. David Richardson, the CEO, ICC, Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Cluster General Manager Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman and Syed Sultan Shah Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council were the guests of the occasion and distributed prizes amongst the players.