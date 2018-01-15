Sarfraz should focus on form, fitness to lead team from the front: Younis

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has advised Sarfraz Ahmed to focus on his performance and fitness to lead the national team from the front.



Speaking to media in Karachi on Sunday, Younis said the team's performance evolves around the performance of the captain and that a captain needs to be an example for his rest of the teammates.

"When you are a captain then you have more responsibility on your shoulder," said Younis Khan.

“To lead from the front, Sarfraz needs to be serious with his form and fitness,” he added.

Younis, who lead Pakistan to World T20 victory in 2010, highlighted that captain’s performance is very crucial for the team’s overall performance, saying that whenever the captain performs the team performs automatically.

“He needs to give himself some time,” he said.

The former captain said that Pakistan always faced problems in New Zealand and critics should not be harsh on the team.

“This was the team that won champions trophy for us, they were the same players. We do face problems in NZ every time. We need to back players,” he said.

He, however, stressed that the batsmen need to work hard in order to develop their skills for adapting to different conditions.

“Batsmen need to work on skills to adapt to different conditions at different venues. We can't always blame conditions. It is up to the batsmen to improve, we as seniors must help them,” he said.

“If team needs me in role of players' development as batting consultant or coach, I am always available,” he expressed.