Monday Jan 15 2018
Web Desk

ECP starts revision of electoral rolls from today

Monday Jan 15, 2018

The ECP said 7.3 million new voters will be registered in the campaign

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to start revision of electoral rolls in all provinces from Monday (today).

In a press release issued earlier, the Commission said 7.3 million new voters will be registered in the campaign.

The regional election commissioners will supervise the activity and confirm that no discrepancy in Census Blocks Scheme is left unattended.

Meanwhile, the ECP in pursuance of Section 202(5) of the Election Act, 2017 on Friday cancelled the enlistment of 284 political parties which could not fulfill the requirements of Section 202(2).

According to a notification issued by the ECP, the aggrieved political parties may file appeal before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, within 30 days of the cancellation of their enlistment.

Under Section 202(2) all enlisted political parties were required to submit a list of at least 2,000 members with their signatures or thumb impression along with photo copies of CNICs and proof of deposit of two hundred thousand rupees in the government treasury by due date, which was December 2, 2017. 

