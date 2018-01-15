Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM Abbasi, Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

PM Abbasi and CM Shehbaz Sharif at Lahore airport Monday morning. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in Lahore Monday morning, after which he called on former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif. 

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the prime minister at the airport. 

Following his arrival, the premier departed for Jati Umra, Nawaz Sharif's residence, along with Shehbaz on a helicopter.

Sources said the meeting will see discussion on the country's political situation, party affairs and strategy for the upcoming elections, among other issues.  



Comments

