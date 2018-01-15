Powerlifter Maryam Nasim eyes gold medal in her next challenge

Pakistani-Australian powerlifter Maryam Nasim has her eyes set on gold in the upcoming powerlifting championship in Melbourne, which will be held in March.



Maryam, who won a Silver medal last year, shared with Geo News that her goal is to perform better than she did last year.

“I am currently training for the upcoming competition five days a week,” she remarked, adding “I do a full-time job and then after job, I train at the gym. I spend about four hours in the gym.”

Maryam, who will participate in three competitions of 57kg-category, also pointed out that her training is getting harder. “It is getting a bit harder and a little difficult. But I enjoy it my journey. I don’t put pressure on myself.”





The female powerlifter said that she likes her profession as it allows her to eat all types of food. “My diet includes protein, carbs as they are very important. If I don’t consume them, then I won’t have the energy to lift weight.”

Maryam, who hails from Peshawar, is no less than superwoman. She works as a banker at day and follows her passion for powerlifting at night.



The powerlifter currently resides in Australia, where she went to pursue higher education. She is known to be an expert at deadlifting, squats and bench press.

