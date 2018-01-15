Can't connect right now! retry
CM Punjab inaugurates Ghazi Ilmdin block at Services Hospital

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated on Monday Ghazi Ilmdin block at the Services Hospital Lahore.

The CM Punjab was speaking to media at the inauguration.

He said that under the expansion plan, a nine-storey block has been built at the hospital.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the block, costing more than one billion rupees, has been updated with the latest facilities. 

At the new block, the patients will receive high-standard medical treatment, said the CM Punjab, adding that he was pleased to see the facilities and staff’s performance at the hospital.

While mocking political rivals, Shehbaz Sharif said that those who will be holding protest on January 17, will ask them to come and see the Services hospital.


Awareness, education necessary to fight child abuse: Bilawal

Punjab IG, AG issued notices as SC takes up Zainab rape and murder case tomorrow

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar spokesperson Asad Mansoor surrenders to security forces

Senate committee passes resolution against Indian army chief's statement

ATM skimming case: FIA gets custody of Chinese nationals till Jan 18

Will recover looted money once in power: Imran Khan

Tortured body of minor girl found in Mardan

NAB pleads IHC to let Ishaq Dar's corruption case proceed

Child abuse survivor Kainat undergoes emergency surgery

