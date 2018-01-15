CM Punjab inaugurates Ghazi Ilmdin block at Services Hospital

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated on Monday Ghazi Ilmdin block at the Services Hospital Lahore.



The CM Punjab was speaking to media at the inauguration.

He said that under the expansion plan, a nine-storey block has been built at the hospital.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the block, costing more than one billion rupees, has been updated with the latest facilities.

At the new block, the patients will receive high-standard medical treatment, said the CM Punjab, adding that he was pleased to see the facilities and staff’s performance at the hospital.

While mocking political rivals, Shehbaz Sharif said that those who will be holding protest on January 17, will ask them to come and see the Services hospital.



