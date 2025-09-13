Redressal of litigants' grievances must be foremost priority, says CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi speak at a judicial conference in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, September 13, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Justice Afridi inaugurates memorial at Golden Jubilee.

CJP highlights marginalised groups’ rights protection.

AJK SC ensures public rights in last five years.

MUZAFFARABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi on Saturday stressed that the redressal of grievances of litigants should be the foremost priority of the judiciary.

The chief justice made these remarks while addressing a judicial conference held in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He congratulated the AJK Supreme Court on completing fifty years and formally inaugurated a memorial to mark the occasion.

Assuring his full support to the AJK Supreme Court, CJP Afridi said that the judiciary’s journey spanning five decades in the region had not been without challenges but had ensured the protection of fundamental rights of marginalised sections of society.

He observed that the Golden Jubilee celebrations were scheduled to be held in May but could not take place due to Indian provocations. He added that Indian aggression had led to the martyrdom of Kashmiri brothers and sisters, plunging the entire region into mourning.

CJP Afridi also lauded the services of Pakistan’s armed forces and brave commanders, saying that they had defended the country’s borders in an exemplary manner.

Meanwhile, AJK Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram remarked that the AJK Supreme Court, in the past five years, had worked to safeguard the basic rights of the people.

Earlier on Sept 9, CJP Afridi said that the judiciary has always worked for the supremacy of law and the Constitution, and that transparency in the judicial system is the only way to ensure the delivery of justice.

Addressing the Judicial Conference held at the Supreme Court to mark the beginning of the new judicial year 2025, the chief justice said that this tradition started in the 1970s and since 2004 has been celebrated regularly. He said this is an occasion for all to review their performance.

He added that eight sections of the Supreme Court prioritised speedy justice and six sessions were held to discuss reforms. He said that digital case filing and tracking are being introduced in the Supreme Court, under which 61,000 files will be scanned, and the project will be completed within six months.

After that, he added, cases will be scheduled through AI, although the judiciary is not yet fully prepared for it. He also said that the Supreme Court belongs to everyone, and the Facilitation Centre established in it would become fully operational from October. He further said that quick disposal of cases remains a top priority, and that the judiciary has always worked for the supremacy of law and the Constitution.