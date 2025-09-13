President Zardari reaffirms Pakistan's full support for China's vision of ‘mutual learning'

President Asif Ali Zardari addressing the Second Golden Panda Awards International Culture Forum in China on September 13, 2025. — PID

Zardari reaffirms Pakistan’s support for China’s cultural vision.

Art and culture unite people, civilisations globally: president.

President highlights significance of GDI, GSI and GGI initiatives.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday highlighted Pakistan’s full support for China’s vision of “civilisation exchange and mutual learning”.

The president made the remarks while addressing the Second Golden Panda Awards International Culture Forum in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China.

The forum was attended by senior Chinese leaders, cultural representatives, artists and international delegates.

President Zardari highlighted the power of art and culture in uniting people and connecting civilisations.

He emphasised the significance of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), noting their focus on sustainable development, regional stability, and more inclusive international cooperation.

The president reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to work with China and other nations to expand cultural exchanges, strengthen creative industries and promote understanding and a culture of tolerance.

He said culture remained a vital bridge to peace, prosperity and a shared future for humanity.

President Zardari underlined that the enduring Pakistan-China friendship stood as a model of mutual respect and cooperation.

As the two countries prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, he recalled that this partnership remained not only strategic but also a living testimony of the deep bonds of friendship between their peoples.

He underscored the importance of the GGI, which promoted respect for the diversity of civilisations, equality among cultures, people-to-people exchanges, and cultural dialogue as a counter to narratives of a “clash of civilisations.”

The president observed that the world was undergoing dramatic changes and praised China under President Xi for offering a path of cooperation and win-win solutions instead of confrontation.

He said that he was immensely impressed by how these initiatives served the common values of humanity.

President Zardari congratulated the award winners and appreciated their creativity, noting that such artistic endeavours transcend borders and bring people together through shared human values.

He expressed gratitude to the government of Sichuan Province, the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and the organisers for hosting the Forum.

On this occasion, the president thanked Li Shulei, Member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, for his warm hospitality in Sichuan.