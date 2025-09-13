Govt steps up crackdown on anti-state social media campaigns

Social media mobile apps are seen in this photo illustration, Brussels, Belgium, February 8, 2025. — Reuters

NCCIA has so far registered 356 FIRs.

789 enquiries have been initiated.

Multiple JITs formed to curb misuse.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has intensified its crackdown on anti-state campaigns being run on social media, with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) playing a central role in identifying and prosecuting those involved.

According to official information, the NCCIA has so far registered 356 FIRs across Pakistan against individuals accused of spreading anti-state propaganda online. In addition, 789 enquiries have been initiated to investigate suspects engaged in posting content targeting state institutions.

During the recent Marka-e-Haq campaign, when anti-army posts gained visibility on social media, the NCCIA registered 52 cases against individuals allegedly involved in spreading content against the armed forces.

Officials said that the agency also played a key role in assisting police during the investigation of the May 9, 2025 incident, in which social media was allegedly used to orchestrate attacks. By analysing digital footprints and old posts of suspects, investigators were able to establish evidence that led to the conviction of several accused in Lahore, Sargodha, and Mianwali.

To curb the misuse of online platforms, multiple Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) have been formed. NCCIA also maintains close coordination with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure timely removal of harmful content, while accounts identified in such campaigns are regularly forwarded to platforms for blocking.

The agency’s Open Source Intelligence Unit (OSINT) continues to monitor online activity to detect emerging patterns of anti-state propaganda. Officials said these efforts are aimed at preventing the spread of disinformation before it gains traction.

The government maintains that these measures are necessary to protect national security and state institutions from coordinated disinformation campaigns, which have increasingly shifted to the digital sphere.

Originally published in The News