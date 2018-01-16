Injury rules out Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq from Hamilton ODI

Pakistan's opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq sporting a bandaged finger here at a stadium in Hamilton, North Island, New Zealand. Geo.tv/Faizan Lakhani

HAMILTON: Pakistani batsman Imam-ul-Haq was dropped from the fourth one-day international (ODI) match against New Zealand being played here early Tuesday morning due to an injury in his left index finger, which hampers with his grip on the bat.

"Imam Ul-Haq reported having excessive swelling and stiffness of his left index finger late last night. It did not resolve after being treated," Vib Singh — the Pakistani team's physiotherapist — told Geo.tv.

"This morning, he still [has] some stiffness and discomfort, which prevented him from being able to fully grip his bat," Singh added in a statement ahead of the ODI.

The inflammation in the opener's finger remains, with the medical treatment being futile. He will, therefore, not be available in to play the match, the team's management officials said.



To be completely fit for playing matches again, he requires at least a day or two to recuperate and "has been advised to rest for it to settle, without being further aggravated".

Imam-ul-Haq "should make a speedy recovery in the next day or two", the physiotherapist noted.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the opening batsman was likely to be included in Pakistan’s final XI for the fourth ODI.



New Zealand, at present, leads the five-match ODI series with 3-0.