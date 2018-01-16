Pervaiz Rasheed calls out Chaudhry Nisar’s ‘hypocrisy’

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed while speaking to media at Federal Judicial Complex. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Senator Pervaiz Rasheed claimed on Tuesday that the former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar contested only one election without the party’s electoral symbol which he lost severely.



His hard-hitting statement against Nisar came a day after he said in reference to Dawn Leaks controversy in an interview that the former interior minister passed “misleading statements about the party during testing times”.

Speaking at the Federal Judicial Complex, during the accountability court hearing against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the former information minister also said that Nisar in his recent response against him started his statement by saying that he doesn’t seem it fit to respond.



“You can check the level of his hypocrisy from it,” he added.

Earlier, Rasheed in his recent interview alleged that during the Dawn Leaks scandal, “someone wanted my ouster and Nisar wanted to win his approval.”

In response to the former information minister’s allegations, Nisar said: “he doesn’t seem it fit to respond to a man who is ‘barely in the party’. A person who hasn’t contested councilor's election thinks he ranks highly in the party.”

Nisar while lambasting Rasheed said the senator has spent most part of his life in ’another party’.

"If the Dawn leaks report is made public then the deeds of the person passing statements will be in front of everyone" said the former interior minister.