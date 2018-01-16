Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pervaiz Rasheed calls out Chaudhry Nisar’s ‘hypocrisy’

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed while speaking to media at Federal Judicial Complex. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Senator Pervaiz Rasheed claimed on Tuesday that the former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar contested only one election without the party’s electoral symbol which he lost severely.

His hard-hitting statement against Nisar came a day after he said in reference to Dawn Leaks controversy in an interview that the former interior minister passed “misleading statements about the party during testing times”.

Speaking at the Federal Judicial Complex, during the accountability court hearing against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the former information minister also said that Nisar in his recent response against him started his statement by saying that he doesn’t seem it fit to respond.

Nisar can leave PML-N if really a man of principle: Pervaiz Rasheed

The party should make a decision unanimously regarding Nisar, says former information minister

“You can check the level of his hypocrisy from it,” he added.

Earlier, Rasheed in his recent interview alleged that during the Dawn Leaks scandal, “someone wanted my ouster and Nisar wanted to win his approval.”

In response to the former information minister’s allegations, Nisar said: “he doesn’t seem it fit to respond to a man who is ‘barely in the party’. A person who hasn’t contested councilor's election thinks he ranks highly in the party.”

Nisar while lambasting Rasheed said the senator has spent most part of his life in ’another party’.

"If the Dawn leaks report is made public then the deeds of the person passing statements will be in front of everyone" said the former interior minister.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz questions 'grand protest' with elections around the corner

Nawaz questions 'grand protest' with elections around the corner

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP adjourns PTI foreign funding case until Feb 7

ECP adjourns PTI foreign funding case until Feb 7

Updated 50 minutes ago
Pakistan’s enemy is our enemy, says US State Dept official

Pakistan’s enemy is our enemy, says US State Dept official

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC summons JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab on Sunday

SC summons JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab on Sunday

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB team in London to probe Sharif family assets

NAB team in London to probe Sharif family assets

 Updated 3 hours ago
Five security forces personnel martyred in gun attack in Balochistan’s Kech

Five security forces personnel martyred in gun attack in Balochistan’s Kech

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Witnesses record statements in corruption cases against Nawaz, family

Witnesses record statements in corruption cases against Nawaz, family

Updated an hour ago
Punjab government to provide full security for PAT's Jan 17 protest

Punjab government to provide full security for PAT's Jan 17 protest

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will make Intezar murder case an example, says Sindh home minister

Will make Intezar murder case an example, says Sindh home minister

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM