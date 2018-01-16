Zainab murder case: Govt arrested innocent people for its paperwork, claims Shah

Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah speaking to media in Kasur. Photo: Geo News

KASUR: Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah claimed that the government has arrested innocent people in connection with the Zainab murder case for its paperwork.



Zainab, aged 7, was kidnapped on January 4 from near her aunt’s house in Kasur. Her body was discovered five days later from a garbage pile. The post-mortem report revealed that Zainab had been raped and murdered.



Speaking to the media along with the deceased’s father, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said that such regrettable incidents happen all over the world but the governments there are not as helpless.



“Today the British parliament will discuss Zainab case. This is a very unfortunate case,” he added.



Shah said that the government is responsible to protect the life and property of people but unfortunately the authorities fired on the people who were protesting over the brutal murder and rape of the minor.

“Had the government taken previous such incidents seriously, this unfortunate case would not have surfaced,” the opposition leader said.

“I call people who are involved in such cases as ruthless killers. They must be arrested immediately.”

Hearing the suo motu case today on the brutal rape and murder of Zainab, the Supreme Court expressed its displeasure over the lack of progress by the Punjab government and police.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned the joint investigation team probing the incident on Sunday.