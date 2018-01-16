Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan, Sri Lanka only countries that understand how to defeat terrorism: COAS

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a two official visit on the invitation of his counterpart.

During the visit, General Bajwa remarked that Pakistan and Sri Lanka were probably the only countries which understand what it takes to defeat the menace of terrorism.

COAS held meetings with the Sri Lankan military leadership including the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chiefs of all three services. Upon arrival, General Bajwa was given guards of honour at the headquarters of all three services. The COAS also visited the Command and Staff College Sri Lanka and interacted with faculty and staff.

The leadership of Sri Lankan expressed their gratitude and appreciation for Pakistan's unequivocal moral and material support during Sri Lanka's successful war on terror. They also appreciated successes of Pakistan Army in ongoing War on Terror. COAS highlighted that having cleared troubled areas from terrorists of all hues and colours, Pakistan is now going after their disorganised residual presence under Operation Radd-ul-Fasad.

During the meetings, various new initiatives and ongoing projects were discussed to improve the existing defence ties between the two brotherly countries.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf website hacked

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf website hacked

Updated an hour ago
Fake police encounters norm in Punjab: Fawad Chaudhry

Fake police encounters norm in Punjab: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated an hour ago
Protest to start at noon tomorrow, says Qadri

Protest to start at noon tomorrow, says Qadri

Updated 3 hours ago
DHA Shooting: New details emerge from CCTV of Intezar Ahmed's murder

DHA Shooting: New details emerge from CCTV of Intezar Ahmed's murder

 Updated 3 hours ago
Top US general says ‘not giving up’ on Pakistan ties

Top US general says ‘not giving up’ on Pakistan ties

 Updated 4 hours ago
VVIP movement: SC orders to halt traffic for two minutes only

VVIP movement: SC orders to halt traffic for two minutes only

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM