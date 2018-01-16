Pakistan, Sri Lanka only countries that understand how to defeat terrorism: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a two official visit on the invitation of his counterpart.



During the visit, General Bajwa remarked that Pakistan and Sri Lanka were probably the only countries which understand what it takes to defeat the menace of terrorism.

COAS held meetings with the Sri Lankan military leadership including the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chiefs of all three services. Upon arrival, General Bajwa was given guards of honour at the headquarters of all three services. The COAS also visited the Command and Staff College Sri Lanka and interacted with faculty and staff.

The leadership of Sri Lankan expressed their gratitude and appreciation for Pakistan's unequivocal moral and material support during Sri Lanka's successful war on terror. They also appreciated successes of Pakistan Army in ongoing War on Terror. COAS highlighted that having cleared troubled areas from terrorists of all hues and colours, Pakistan is now going after their disorganised residual presence under Operation Radd-ul-Fasad.

During the meetings, various new initiatives and ongoing projects were discussed to improve the existing defence ties between the two brotherly countries.