Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf website hacked

Hacked website of PTI. Photo: Website screen grab

The website of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was hacked Tuesday.

The text on the hacked page states that whether or not change comes in PTI, change has come on the party’s website.

Earlier, the official website of the party was hacked by a hacker group claiming to be ‘Voice of Pakistan; Death Adders Crew’.

The website was hacked in August, hours after Aisha Gulalai held a news conference where she levelled serious allegations against PTI Chairperson Imran Khan after announcing to quit the party.

The hackers posted messages on PTI's website criticising the party for disrespecting women.

“We don’t need new Pakistan, we need our old Pakistan, Pakistan Zindabad,” the text stated.

The hackers also posted that they are not supporters of any political party but "will never vote for Imran Khan".