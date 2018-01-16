Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SSP Rao Anwar escapes suspected suicide attack in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

KARACHI: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar has escaped a suspected suicide attack on his vehicle in Karachi, police officials told Geo News on Tuesday.

Speaking to Geo News, Anwar confirmed that he remained unhurt in the attack in the city's Malir Cantonment area on Tuesday evening. He said the explosion took place when attackers hit his armoured personnel carrier (APC).

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has taken notice of the attack and ordered police officials to submit a report on the incident.

This is not the first time Anwar has been the target of an assassination attempt.

In May 2015, assailants targeted his police convoy in a gun-and-grenade attack. The police personnel escaped unhurt, while five attackers were killed in retaliatory gunfire in that incident.

His convoy was again attacked near his residence in the Malir Cantt area in June 2015. The policemen remained unhurt while all attackers were again killed in retaliatory fire.

In 2012, Anwar escaped a suicide bombing when he was attacked on his way to court. 

