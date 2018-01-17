Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
Sohail Imran

Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Blind Cricket World Cup semis

Sohail Imran

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

Pakistan and Sri Lanka captains shake hands before the match 

Pakistan are playing Sri Lanka in the semifinal of the Blind Cricket World Cup in Ajman, UAE on Wednesday (today).

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan, who are fresh off the back of a world record victory against Australia.

On Sunday, Pakistan blind team thrashed Australia by 393 runs after posting a record total of 563-4 in 40 overs. Aamir Ashfaq smashed a brilliant 208, while Sana hit 143 and Haroon 105. In reply, the Aussies were dismissed for 170 runs.

In the second semifinal of the tournament today, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat against India.

India continued their winning streak and defeated Nepal by eight wickets on Sunday to qualify for the semifinal.

