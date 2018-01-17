Can't connect right now! retry
Honouring Second Lt Abdul Moeed: Hospital ward named after martyred soldier

To honour the sacrifice of Shaheed Second Lieutenant Abdul Mooed, Punjab government announced on Wednesday to name a medical ward in Vehari after the martyred soldier. Photo: file
 

VEHARI: To honour the sacrifice of Shaheed Second Lieutenant Abdul Mooed, Punjab government announced on Wednesday to name a medical ward in Vehari after the martyred soldier. 

The newly-constructed medical ward of District Headquarters Hospital Vehari has been named as ‘Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed Shaheed Medical Ward’.

On December 12, 2017, Inter Services Public Relations informed that Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat were martyred after terrorists fired on their vehicle from the surrounding mountains in North Waziristan. 

Two army officials martyred in North Waziristan attack

2nd Lt Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat's vehicle was attacked by terrorists

Twenty-one-year-old Moeed hailed from Burewala, Vehari and had recently graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul. 

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa stated that "Freedom isn't free, it costs sons of the soil. Freedom that we enjoy today is owed to so many such bravehearts. Salute to our Martyrs," said a tweet sent out by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Advertisement

